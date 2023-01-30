Warriors vs. Thunder odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven computer models

The Golden State Warriors (25-24) will go on the road for the first time in 10 days when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25) on Monday night. Golden State wrapped up a three-game homestand with consecutive victories over the Grizzlies and Raptors, getting back above the .500 mark overall this season. Oklahoma City will try to return to the break-even point on Monday, as it has a 24-25 record coming into this matchup.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm ET. Golden State is favored by 5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 242.5. Before Entering any Warriors vs. Thunder picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Warriors spread: Thunder +5

Thunder vs. Warriors over/under: 242.5 points

Thunder vs. Warriors money line: Oklahoma City +162, Golden State -195

Thunder vs. Warriors picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is off to an excellent start during the 2023 portion of its schedule, going 9-4 through its first 13 games. The Thunder have won two of their last three contests and are coming off a 112-100 win against Cleveland on Friday night. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 35 points on 12 of 21 shooting.

He is averaging 30.9 points and 5.4 assists per game over his last 11 contests, and he has made at least 10 free throws on 21 occasions this season. Rookie Ousmane Dieng returned two games ago after missing seven weeks with a wrist injury, and he should continue to make more of an impact as he finds his role in the rotation. The Thunder have been the best team to bet on over the past three weeks, covering the spread at a 10-1 clip in their last 11 games.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has dominated Oklahoma City over the past few years, winning each of the last six meetings. The Warriors have also covered the spread at a 6-1-1 clip in their last eight games against the Thunder, and they have some momentum coming into Monday’s tilt. They have won three of their last four games, including consecutive wins over the Grizzlies and Raptors.

They could get two games above the .500 mark with a win on Monday night, which would match their high point of the season. Star guard Steph Curry scored 35 points and dished out 11 assists in the win over Toronto on Friday, marking his best performance since returning earlier this month from a partially dislocated left shoulder. Oklahoma City will be playing without its best defender in Luguentz Dort, who missed Friday’s game against Cleveland with a hamstring injury.

How to make Warriors vs. Thunder Picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Thunder vs. Warriors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.