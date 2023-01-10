Warriors vs. Suns, Thunder vs. Heat, more

Commercial Content 21+



We went 2-0 on our NBA Picks against the spread on Monday, easily differentiating between the recent hot streaks for the Bulls and Lakers.

This time, we’ve got our eyes on another road underdog in a winnable spot, but we’re also Backing two home favorites who are primed for blowout wins in friendly confines.

Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps

Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM ahead of Tuesday’s action:

Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.

First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Tuesday odds, Picks (via BetMGM)

Thunder +4.5 @ Heat

Warriors -9.5 vs. Suns

Trail Blazers -7.5 vs. Magic

Heat vs. Thunder Prediction and analysis (7:30 pm ET on TNT)

Just when it felt like things were looking up for the Heat, star center Bam Adebayo left Sunday’s loss to Brooklyn with a wrist contusion that initially looked much more worrisome.

He could be back as soon as Tuesday’s contest but almost certainly won’t be at full strength, especially since he was already dealing with a thigh issue. Those injuries are a big deal for Miami, as Adebayo led the team in points (26.5), rebounds (11.0), steals (1.8), blocks (1.5), and field-goal percentage (59.6%) in the six games before leaving Sunday’s contest early.

After that brief scare, this feels like a Quintessential letdown spot against a frisky Thunder team that’s quietly won seven of its last 11 games (7-4 ATS) – including double-digit wins over the Celtics and Mavericks in the last week alone. Another Outright win could be Looming Tuesday.

Heat vs. Thunder pick

Thunder +4.5 (BetMGM)

Steph Curry Returns for Golden State to face the Phoenix Suns. Getty Images

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction and analysis (10 pm ET on TNT)

On the surface, this has the makings of a sucker spot on the Warriors, who have been inconsistent this year as favorites. But this game really has all the makings of a rout.

Since their 26-point win over the Lakers on Dec. 19, the Suns are 3-7 ATS with the NBA’s worst Outright record (1-9) and third-worst net rating (-8.4). That’s due almost entirely to injuries: Devin Booker (groin) has played all but five minutes in that 10-game stretch, while teammates Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot), Cameron Johnson (knee), and Deandre Ayton (ankle ) joined Booker among the eight Suns on Tuesday’s injury report.

Conversely, Stephen Curry (shoulder) appears set to make his long-awaited return in front of a raucous crowd at Chase Center, where the Warriors boast an NBA-best 14-6-1 ATS home record. With Klay Thompson (knee) also likely to return from a one-game hiatus, this feels like it could get ugly early.

Warriors vs. Suns pick

Warriors -9.5 (BetMGM)

Betting on the NBA?

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction and analysis (10 pm ET)

The Blazers have spent a ridiculous amount of time away from home, playing 10 of their last 12 games on the road. But boy, are they good when they’re home.

Portland is 10-5 ATS at home this year – tied for the third-best mark in the league – and has won its last three at Moda Center by a combined 61 points to extend a six-game ATS run. Leading scorer Damian Lillard has been particularly Lethal at home this year, shooting 38.1% from three and a ridiculous 95% from the free-throw line.

The Magic have scored some huge road wins this season, but they’ve still dropped 14 of 19 road games (8-8-3 ATS) after Monday’s 25-point loss in Sacramento. Tuesday’s test won’t be much easier.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic pick

Trail Blazers -7.5 (BetMGM)