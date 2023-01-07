Warriors vs. Magic odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven computer models

The Orlando Magic will try to bounce back from a 123-115 loss to Memphis when they face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Orlando has already knocked off the Warriors once this season, so it has a chance to notch a surprising series sweep in this matchup. Golden State had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 122-119 loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm ET. Golden State is favored by 7 points in the latest Warriors vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 231.5.

Warriors vs. Magic spread: Warriors -7

Warriors vs. Magic over/under: 232 points

Warriors vs. Magic money line: Golden State -285, Orlando +228

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is going to be motivated for this game, as it does not want to get swept by one of the league’s bottom feeders. The Warriors are expected to have Andrew Wiggins back in the lineup after he missed the last 15 games due to an adductor strain, which should give the team a much-needed boost. He is one of Golden State’s top four scorers, averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Warriors are continuing to play without star guard Stephen Curry, who is sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Orlando is dealing with some injuries of its own, as Jonathan Isaac and Bol Bol are both going to miss this game. Golden State has gone 16-2 in its last 18 home games and has won nine straight home games against Orlando.

Why the Magic can cover

Golden State had Wiggins and Curry on the court when these teams met in November, but it was still not enough to keep Orlando from picking up a 130-129 win. The Magic had seven players score in double figures, paced by 26 points from Jalen Suggs and 22 points from Rookie Paolo Banchero. Suggs proceeded to miss 19 games with a right ankle sprain before returning on Thursday.

Banchero has not only been one of the top rookies in the league this season, but he has been one of the best players overall. He is averaging 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while Franz Wagner is adding 19.9 points and 4.0 rebounds. Orlando has covered the spread in four of its last five games against Golden State.

