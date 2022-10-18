Warriors vs. Lakers prediction, odds, spread: 2022 NBA picks, opening night best bets from proven model

The Los Angeles Lakers aim to begin this season on an improved foot on Tuesday evening as the 2022 NBA opening night unfolds. The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, visit San Francisco to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the season opener for both teams. The Warriors will receive Championship rings after claiming the 2021-22 title. Golden State won 53 regular season games in 2021-22, with Los Angeles scuffling to a 33-49 mark.

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Warriors -6

Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 225 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Warriors -260, Lakers +210

LAL: The Lakers were 18-23 against the spread in 2021-22 road games

GSW: The Warriors were 32-19-2 against the spread in 2021-22 home games

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have one of the best lead pairings in the NBA with James and Davis. James, an 18-time All-NBA selection, is still operating at the top of the sport, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season while shooting 52.4% from the field. Davis missed approximately half the season with an injury, but the talented big man produced 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

James and Davis form the foundation of a team that won the title less than three years ago, and the Lakers were in the top 10 of the NBA in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and free throw creation last season. Los Angeles has improved its supporting cast in the offseason, and the Lakers are opportunistic on defense, posting above-average steal and block rates on the way to 14.0 turnovers created per game in 2021-22. Golden State finished with the league’s second-worst turnover rate (15.0%) on offense, and the Lakers may be able to create havoc.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have two-way strengths in this matchup. First, Golden State returns the core of a title-winning team, and Los Angeles struggled to only 33 victories a season ago. The Warriors are also playing at home with a potent offense that ranks in the top three of the NBA with 14.3 3-pointers per game and 55.7% shooting from inside the arc. Golden State also generated 27.1 assists per game in 2021-22, and Curry remains the game’s best shooter.

On the other end, the Warriors finished in the top three of the NBA in assists allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and field goal percentage allowed last season. Golden State gave up only 106.6 points per 100 possessions, No. 2 in the NBA, and the Warriors posted top-six marks in defensive rebound rate (73.6) and steals (8.8 per game). Golden State also outscored opponents by 9.7 points per 100 possessions in regular season home games in 2021-22, providing an even loftier baseline in this matchup.

