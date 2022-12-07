Warriors vs. Jazz odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 7 predictions from proven computer models

The Golden State Warriors (13-12) will try to bounce back from a 112-104 loss to Indiana when they face the Utah Jazz (14-12) on Wednesday night. Golden State has still won five of its last seven games and is sitting one game above the .500 mark. Utah had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 116-111 loss to Portland on Saturday. Golden State is sitting many of its best players including Steph Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor).

Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET. Utah is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233. Before Entering any Warriors vs. Jazz picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Warriors spread: Jazz -7.5

Jazz vs. Warriors over/under: 233 points

Jazz vs. Warriors money line: Utah -320, Golden State +250

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has been dealing with some injury issues over the past few weeks, but the Jazz appear to be turning a corner. Veteran Rudy Gay (finger) has been taken off the injury report and is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 13, while Mike Conley (hand, leg) is questionable to return from an eight-game absence. The Jazz went 11-6 with Conley in the lineup but have gone 3-6 in nine games without him.

They are going to be fresh and rested coming into this game, as they have not played since Saturday. Forward Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 22.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while guard Jordan Clarkson is scoring 19.7 points and dishing out 4.8 assists. Utah has won five of its last six home games against Golden State, and the Warriors have only covered the spread twice in their last 12 road games.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is going to be without star guard Curry on Wednesday, but he shot just 3 of 17 from the floor on Monday. Shooting guard Klay Thompson has finally been able to get healthy, playing meaningful minutes in December for the first time in four years. He scored 28 points on Monday, knocking down eight 3-pointers on the six-year anniversary of his 60-point performance against Indiana.

Thompson passed Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list, jumping up to No. 13 overall with 1,990. He scored 20 points in a win over Utah last month, making six triples in that win. The Warriors have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, and they have also gone 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against Utah.

