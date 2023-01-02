Warriors vs. Hawks odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from a proven computer model

The Golden State Warriors (19-18) have persevered through a slew of injuries to build the four-game winning streak that they take into Monday’s home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (17-19). The Hawks have lost four of their last five games and are just 6-11 in road games this season. Over the last three games, both teams are in the top seven NBA teams in shot attempts per game, but Atlanta has allowed opponents to score an average of 122.3 points during that stretch.

Tip-off from the Chase Center is set for 10 pm ET. Golden State is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 237.

Warriors vs. Hawks spread: Warriors -1.5

Warriors vs. Hawks over/under: 237 points

Warriors vs. Hawks money line: Golden State -125, Atlanta +105

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors did what needed to be done to come away with a win last Friday in a 118-112 result over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jordan Poole shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points, six dimes and five boards. Klay Thompson turned in another quality outing as well, and hit half of his shots to finish with 31 points.

One thing that has been critical for the Warriors over their last five games has been their bench play. During that stretch, Golden State reserves have played an average of 17.5 minutes and made 53.3% of their shots, which has resulted in 43.6 points per contest (fourth best in NBA). Jonathan Kuminga has been one of the team’s most effective bench players over his last three games, and has averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, 130-121. Despite the defeat, Dejounte Murray gave a solid effort, and finished with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Point guard Trae Young also had 29 points and eight assists, while three other players all scored at least 15 points.

The loss to the Lakers dropped the Hawks’ record against Western Conference teams to 4-5 on the season. In two games against Pacific Division opponents this year, Atlanta has shot just 32% from beyond the 3-point line. That could continue against the Warriors, who have only allowed opponents to hit 29.4% of their Threes when they have been the home team this season.

