Warriors top Marc Stein’s NBA power rankings

A summer with intriguing player movement across both conferences has set up a wide-open NBA season with a number of contenders for the 2023 NBA title, but according to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors are still the No. 1 team in the league Entering the new year.

In Stein’s power rankings, he cited Klay Thompson’s expected leap as he returns to form from injury, and the Warriors’ new offseason additions.

Via The Stein Line:

“The reigning Champions always start out at No. 1 with The Committee and it’s an even easier decision than usual given that the Warriors expect to have a much more effective Klay Thompson in his second season after devastating knee and Achilles injuries. The Warriors likewise presume that Draymond Green will play more than 46 regular-season games … and they believe Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and, of course, James Wiseman are all poised to take on larger roles. Even the moves to replace the outgoing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. — in come Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green — should help the team with four titles in the past eight seasons move forward.”