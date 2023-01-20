Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs

The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters Tonight in Cleveland (7:30 a.m. ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.

Friday’s game is the final one in a five-game road trip for the Warriors, who lost 121-118 in overtime to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Golden State (22-23) is 2-2 on that road swing and will have six of its next eight games at home. The Warriors are No. 9 in the Western Conference, but are just four games behind the No. 3-seeded Sacramento Kings (25-18).

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring (29.3 points per game), while Thompson (20.9 ppg), Wiggins (18.0 ppg) and Green (8.0 ppg) comprise four of Golden State’s top 5 scorers (Jordan Poole, at 21.1 ppg, is the fifth ).

Aside from this Quartet missing this game, Golden State’s core is essentially healthy. Curry returned on Jan. 10 from an 11-game absence (partially dislocated left shoulder), while Wiggins came back earlier in the month after missing 15 games (strained muscle in right leg; non-COVID illness).

