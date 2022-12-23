Warriors’ Steve Kerr’s warning to NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr isn’t sugar-coating anything. He knows how bad his team has been — especially over their past two losses — and he’s just telling it as it is. However, the four-time NBA Champion Coach also had a Stern reminder for the rest of the league amid the Warriors’ current slump:

“The last 2 nights were really, really tough. We’re in the depths right now,” Kerr said, via 95.7 The Game on Twitter. “… You remember last March we lost nine of 11 games, and a few months later we were celebrating the championship. So we know how to dig our way out.”

Steve Kerr is just stating facts here. The naysayers have been very quick to count out the Warriors at this point, and Coach Kerr just wants to remind everyone that this team has been through adversity in the past.

Stephen Curry is eventually going to be back and there’s no doubt that Golden State is going to be a much better side with the GOAT shooter back in the mix. Coach Kerr is simply pointing out that it would be foolish to count out the Dubs right now.