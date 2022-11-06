Warriors Steve Kerr Believes NBA Season Should Be 65 Games

Many around the NBA believe that the league should have a shortened regular season because it’s simply just too long. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is among those people, and he has an exact number.

“The league is trying to address it by softening the schedule some,” Kerr said, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think about it all the time: People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn’t play? That’s not something I’m ignorant to. I know that is painful. We’ve had a lot of discussions with fans over the years who have been in that situation.”

