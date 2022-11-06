Warriors Steve Kerr Believes NBA Season Should Be 65 Games

Many around the NBA believe that the league should have a shortened regular season because it’s simply just too long. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is among those people, and he has an exact number.

“The league is trying to address it by softening the schedule some,” Kerr said, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think about it all the time: People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn’t play? That’s not something I’m ignorant to. I know that is painful. We’ve had a lot of discussions with fans over the years who have been in that situation.”

It’s an interesting place that the NBA is currently in. Players are beginning to sit out games that fans paid money for, but shortening the season would also severely undercut the revenue of the NBA. They have to play a tight rope between the health of the players and the quality of the season.

“But, ultimately, the player’s health is the No. 1 factor in our team’s success and even in our fans’ satisfaction in the long run because we want to keep guys healthy throughout the season,” Kerr said.

What’s the exact number of games Steve Kerr wants the regular season to be? 65 games. Does Steve Kerr think it’s believable? Well.

“Ideally, it’s a 65-game season and everybody plays every night. But good luck getting that passed. Maybe 70,” Kerr said.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson: Warriors ‘Wouldn’t Have Four’ Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors