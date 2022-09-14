Warriors’ Stephen Curry blamed for Klay Thompson NBA 2K drama

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was quite vocal about how he didn’t agree with his NBA 2K23 rating. So much so, that Klay took to Instagram to put the game on blast for giving him an 88 rating for his 3-point shooting.

Ronnie 2K has now responded to Klay’s staunch criticism as he attempted to explain why Thompson received an 88. According to Ronnie, it’s all Stephen Curry’s fault.

In an interview with Joey Linn of FanNation Ronnie 2K, aka Ronnie Singh, started off by refuting Thompson’s claim about not playing NBA 2K:

“I think it’s a badge of honor for those guys. Something they definitely talk about in the locker room,” Singh said. “Even though Klay said that he hadn’t played NBA2K since the Dreamcast, the fact that he cares about his rating so much, I know that that’s not true. I can see his gamer tag, he plays it just plenty.”

They then tried to shed some light on the logic behind Thompson’s 88 3-point shooting rating. According to Singh, the fact that Steph is on his own planet in terms of his unmatched shooting prowess makes everyone else look bad — including Klay:

“But I also think him in particular, he was really upset about an 88 three-point rating,” Ronnie continued. “But you know what the funny thing is? That was still tied for the second-highest rating. I think that’s part of the issue of having a teammate that’s leaps and bounds ahead of everybody, like how do you deal with that? Steph since 2015 has made way more than 10% more three-pointers than anyone else in the league. So at some point, shouldn’t the rating be 10% higher than everybody else in the league? How do we deal with that? I think he’s just kinda broke that scale.”

Well, the man does have a point. I’m just not sure this will sit well with Klay Thompson. After all, Steph did get a 99 with his three-point shooting, which is 11 points lower than Klay’s 88. On the other hand, as Ronnie 2K mentioned, Klay is tied for the highest 3-point rating in the entire league outside of Curry. That has to count for something, right?