Warriors’ Steph Curry named 2023 NBA All-Star Game starter for ninth time

Warriors superstar Steph Curry was named an NBA All-Star Game starter yet again on Thursday.

The Honor is Curry’s ninth All-Star Game of his storied 14-year career. Every year Curry has been named an All-Star it has been as a starter.

With nine All-Star Game selections, Curry passed Hall of Famer Rick Barry for the second-most in Warriors history. Curry trails only Hall of Famer Paul Arizin, who made 10 All-Star Games in his 10-year career as a member of the Philadelphia Warriors.

From 2014 through 2019, Curry made six straight All-Star Games. His streak was then stopped in the 2019-20 season when a fractured hand held him to five games in the Warriors’ 15-win season. Curry now has started a new streak of three straight All-Star Games as a starter.

Out of the Western Conference, Curry is joined by Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be played at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19. Who plays on which team will not be known until then. Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and James will pick their teams in a live, televised pregame segment before the event begins.

Curry, who turns 35 years old in March, is averaging 29.3 points, a career-high 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He also is shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 42 percent on 3-pointers and 91.6 percent at the free-throw line. Curry has appeared in 33 of the Warriors’ 48 games this season.

A left shoulder subluxation held him out for 11 straight games from Dec. 16, 2022 through Jan. 7, 2023 in which the Warriors went 6-5.

On the brightest stage, Curry always puts on a show. They did so last year in the All-Star Game, too. Curry won his first All-Star Game MVP last season when he scored 50 points and made a record 16 3-pointers.

Draymond Green is the Warriors’ top candidate to join Curry in Utah. Green broke a three-year drought last year by making his fourth All-Star Game. This season, he’s averaging 8.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while serving as the Warriors’ defensive leader.

All-Star Game reserves, seven players from each conference chosen by NBA coaches, will be revealed Feb. 2.

