Warriors-Spurs Tops ’98 Bulls-Hawks in list of most attended NBA regular-season games

The San Antonio Spurs went all out to commemorate the franchise’s 50th anniversary by hosting the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome, which was the team’s home arena from 1993 to 2002.

San Antonio is 28th in attendance this season, drawing an average of 15,614, but Spurs fans showed up in droves for this game to celebrate reaching the half-century mark.

“The Alamodome was originally configured to accommodate 65,000 fans and it was adjusted due to the high demand for this historic event,” the organization said in a release.

The official figure of 68,323 easily shatters the venue’s previous record for an NBA game, which was 39,554 for Game 2 of the 1999 NBA Finals. Moreover, excluding All-Star Games, this Spurs game is just the fourth NBA game with attendance exceeding 50,000 fans.

With San Antonio taking the crown for the NBA’s single-game attendance record, here are the NBA’s other most attended regular-season games.

March 27, 1998

A record-breaking number of fans attended Jordan’s final game in Atlanta as a Bulls player. STEVEN R. SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s Last Dance coincided with the construction of Philips Arena, currently named State Farm Arena, so the Hawks’ home games were played at the Georgia Dome and fans poured in for Jordan’s final game in Atlanta as a Bulls player.

Jan. 29, 1988

With numbers nearing the Detroit Lions’ average home attendance that year, NBA fans showed out in big numbers to see the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Celtics, led by Larry Bird, take on the Finals-bound Pistons Squad led by Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer at the Pontiac Silverdome, which was home to Detroit’s professional basketball and football teams.

February 14, 1987

Philadelphia’s Julius Erving (L) and Detroit’s Joe Dumars (R) Bettmann / Contributor

Sixers Legend Julius Erving’s final game in Detroit served as the Catalyst for another packed game at the Silverdome.

April 17, 1990

The Timberwolves called the Metrodome home for their Inaugural season and ended the Residency on a historic note by drawing the impressive crowd for their final home game of the season.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons — 47,692

March 30, 1988

In the early years of the “Bad Boys” era, the Pistons entered this game riding a then-team-record 18-game home winning streak, which surely boosted the attendance at the Silverdome.