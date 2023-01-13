Warriors-Spurs prediction, pick, how to watch

The Golden State Warriors (20-21) face the San Antonio Spurs (13-29) on Friday night. Action kicks off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Spurs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Golden State has lost three games in a row to drop them to eighth place in the Western Conference. The Warriors covered 45% of their games while 58% went over the projected point total. San Antonio has also lost three in a row and sits firmly in 14th place in the West. The Spurs covered 50% of their games while 60% went over. This will be the second of three meetings between the two teams. The Warriors crushed the Spurs in Golden State in their first matchup, 132-95.

This game will be played at the Alamodome, a 64,000-capacity domed stadium in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs played at the Alamodome from 1993 to 2002 but will return tonight to celebrate their 50th anniversary in San Antonio. Tonight will be the first game in the Alamodome since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals and they are expected to break the attendance record with over 65,000 fans in attendance.

Here are the Warriors-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Spurs Odds

Golden State Warriors: -8.5 (-114)

San Antonio Spurs: +8.5 (-106)

Over: 244 (-110)

Under: 244 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

TV: ESPN, NBCS Bay Area, Bally Southwest

Stream: ESPN+, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Despite a rough stretch of games that’s included home losses to the Pistons, Magic, and injured Suns, the Warriors have a solid chance to cover Tonight thanks to their blistering offense. The Warriors rank eighth in scoring (116.7 PPG). They do a great job sharing the ball as they lead the league in assists (29.1 APG). Golden State also leads the league in Threes made (16.1 3PM/Game) and attempted (43.4 3PA/Game). That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight thanks to San Antonio’s porous defense. The Spurs allow the fifth-most made Threes per game (13 Opp. 3PM/Game).

Steph Curry returned from injury on Tuesday night, but things did not go according to plan. The Warriors’ superstar looked rusty but still finished with 24 points on 8/22 shooting. Despite their poor play, Golden State looked much better in the fourth quarter as they outscored Phoenix 34-27. Their strong finish to Tuesday’s embarrassing loss should give the Warriors a lot of confidence heading into tonight.

If there was any positive takeaway from Tuesday’s loss, it is that all three of Golden State’s sharpshooters can coexist. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson were forced to step up with Curry out as both players averaged over 25 PPG in Steph’s absence. They didn’t miss a beat on Tuesday. Poole scored 27 points off the bench, while Thompson dropped a team-high 29. The two of them and Curry combined for 15 made Threes in Steph’s first game back – a scary sight for the rest of the league. The Warriors drained 23-45 (51%) Threes in their previous win over San Antonio despite Thompson being unavailable.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

If San Antonio wants to cover Tonight a heavy “home” underdogs, they’re going to need to keep playing well on the Offensive end. The Spurs rank just 18th in scoring (112.5 PPG) but they have averaged 118.6 PPG across their last five games. Although they’re just 1-4 during that stretch, they have a combined point differential of -10 despite playing title contenders such as the Celtics and Grizzlies.

If San Antonio is going to cover Tonight in front of a record-breaking crowd, they are going to need point guard Tre Jones to continue his emergence. While Jones ranks third on the team in scoring for the season, he leads San Antonio with 19.4 PPG across their last five games. He also serves as their primary distributor, averaging 5.4 APG. Coming off a Stellar 22-6-6 performance against the Grizzlies, expect him to be aggressive early and often against a vulnerable Warriors defense. The same can be said about leading scorer Keldon Johnson. Johnson averages a team-high 21.3 PPG. While the 23-year-old still struggles with efficiency, he’s flashed star potential and has amassed 24+ points in three of his last five games.

Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Golden State has the worst road cover rate in the league as they’ve covered just 21% of their away games. The Spurs, meanwhile, have covered 57% of their home games. Additionally, they’ve been competitive of late with close battles against the Grizzlies, Celtics, and Knicks. Given the unique site of the game and the incredible fan support, I like San Antonio to keep things close tonight.

Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +8.5 (-106)