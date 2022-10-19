Warriors silence young Rams in regional sweep

Austin Heinen



Glenwood volleyball had their season come to a close after being swept by Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday night 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-13).

“The experience was a black cloud for us this year,” Rams Coach Paula Carmen said. “We knew this too. We knew this year was a rebuild and that word, Rebuilding has been hovering over us all year long.

“I think we struggled with leadership more than anything, just having that person, that vocal person, that confident person to get things done out there. That’s not to say we didn’t fight and give 100 percent, there still remains some building to do.”

The Rams and Warriors traded off for the first 16 total points to an 8-8 tie. SB-L then created some separation with a 3-0 spurt to take an 11-8 lead. The Warriors would lead by as many as six points, and Glenwood was unable to make a run, thus falling 25-20.

In the second set, the two teams again started with a close battle, and no team ever led by more than three in the set until the match was tied at 19-19. The Warriors scored six of the last nine points to win set two 25-22, putting the Rams down to their final set.

The Warriors jumped out to a quick 8-4 advantage in the third set before Glenwood went on a 6-1 spurt to lead the game at 10-9. Sergeant Bluff quickly took the momentum back with a 16-4 run to close the game to a 25-13 win to complete the sweep.

With the loss, Glenwood graduates just one senior, their libero Delaney Holeton. The good news is that after starting a plethora of underclassmen, Carmen looks forward to building off this season.

“We talked about how these three sets don’t show exactly some of the things we did well tonight,” Carmen said. “We talked a lot about not giving up and how to be competitive and that this group here never fully processed that they are this team’s culture now. It just got put on them with a lot of graduation last year, and I don’t know if they fully thought of that piece of it.

“There’s going to be a lot more of a focal point on how to be a leader, communicate effectively, positively, and continuously. They need to realize that they are responsible for the culture of this program now. What they do, say, and how they treat each other is going to determine where we go. This offseason we’re challenging them to build on that piece of themselves..”

Danika Arnold led the Rams with seven kills on the night and two blocks. Maddie Roenfeld added another five kills for the Rams. Holeton, Hadley Carman, and Allison Koontz had an ace.

Glenwood ends the season with a record of 17-27.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-21) 25 25 25 3

Glenwood (17-27) 20 22 13 0

Jackets end season at SC West: Thomas Jefferson volleyball saw its season come to an end on Tuesday at Sioux City West in a three-set sweep, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16. The loss came in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Region 2 tournament.

TJ ends the season with a 2-21 record.