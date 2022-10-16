Warriors Sign Andrew Wiggins to Multi-Year Contract Extension

All-Star Forward Averaged 17.2 Points Per Game In 2021-22

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed forward Andrew Wiggins to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Wiggins, 27, tallied averages 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.04 steals in 31.9 minutes over 73 games (all starts) in 2021-22, earning his first career NBA All-Star nod as a starter in the league’s annual showcase. The 6’7″ forward hit a career-high 39.3% from three-point range and set a career best with 157 three-point field goals made.

In the postseason, Wiggins increased his rebounding average in each round, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.00 steals in 34.9 minutes over 22 games (all starts) and recording six double-doubles and a pair of 20-point/10 -rebound games. He followed a career-high 16 rebounds in Game 4 of the NBA Finals with a 26-point, 13-rebound performance in Game 5, finishing the NBA Finals with averages of 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in six games to help Golden State Capture its fourth title in eight seasons.

“Andrew has been a terrific fit for our team since his arrival in the Bay Area almost three years ago,” said Bob Myers, Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager. “His first-ever Championship last season earned him the admiration of many around the league and solidified his stature as an impactful two-way player in the NBA. We’re excited that he’ll be a part of our team for the next several years.”