Warriors shopping players that could interest Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are on a modest two-game winning streak, but still have one of the worst records in the NBA this season.

If Detroit continues to lose, they could shop some of their players in trades and Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and recently Saddiq Bey have all been mentioned as possibilities.

Bey’s name being mentioned in reports is somewhat surprising, although he hasn’t played particularly well this season and there are some questions about his long-term fit, especially with an extension looming and Kevin Knox playing well on a lowball contract.

The Golden State Warriors are a team that could be a good match for the Detroit Pistons in trades, as they are a Veteran Squad with some young Talent and are full in win mode now with their “Big 3’s” window closing fast.

They are reportedly shopping both James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga in search of rotation players who can help them right now, as both guys have played sparingly this season and Wiseman is currently out of the rotation in the G-League.

I wrote about Wiseman as a possible buy-low trade target, but his fit is questionable. That leaves Jonathan Kuminga, who would be a better fit on the Detroit Pistons, who needs an upgrade of athleticism and defense on the wing.

Kuminga is certainly Athletic and is a high-upside defender, although his Offensive game is still very raw. But he’s only 20-years-old, so he has plenty of time to improve on that end. He seems like the type of player the Pistons could take a flyer on if the right deal presents itself, but do they have the right pieces to get him?

Detroit Pistons: Possible trade with the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors don’t have much time left with this group and Stephen Curry is still playing at an MVP level. Golden State doesn’t want to waste the end of his prime, so is likely to make a move at some point in the season, as they are currently 9-10 and outside of the playoff picture in the super competitive Western Conference.

They don’t need stars, the Warriors need solid rotation players who can play right now and potentially be part of a playoff rotation. Wiseman and Kuminga have potential but it may not be realized while Curry is still this good.

I’m sure the Warriors would welcome Alec Burks, but it’s hard to make the salaries work without adding additional players. There is one straight up trade that could interest both teams and give them something they need:

Pistons Get Jonathan Kuminga

In this trade, the Warriors get a player who could step right into their rotation and help them now. Bey hasn’t shot the ball well, but at this stage of their respective careers, he’s a better player than Kuminga and could give them another proven 15 ppg scorer coming off their bench.

The Detroit Pistons would get to take a flyer on a younger player who might have more upside than Bey, at least defensively. Both players have big flaws, but might be better off in new environments, as Kuminga could get more minutes with the Pistons and Bey could have a more defined role in Golden State.

Kuminga is potentially a better fit defensively for Detroit if they plan to keep Bogdanovic and Bey could step right into the backup power forward spot and give the Warriors another rotation player.

I don’t know if Bey is enough to move the needle for the Warriors, and they may not fancy giving up on a 20-year-old player who does have big potential. But Bey makes less money and is locked up for another season, so he’d be a cheap rotation player who is better now.

I don’t think the Detroit Pistons can expect a huge return for Saddiq Bey on the trade market, so if they do want to move him, they will be looking for potential and fit, and Kuminga checks both boxes.

The salaries don’t quite work, so the Pistons may have to tack on another player (Rodney McGruder) to make the numbers match, but it’s an interesting possibility. The Pistons certainly don’t have to move Bey and they shouldn’t unless the right deal presents itself, but Kuminga represents the type of player they could target.