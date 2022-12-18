Warriors Reveal Current Plan For James Wiseman

Down some key players, the Golden State Warriors recently recalled James Wiseman from the G-League. It has been a struggle for Wiseman so far at the NBA level, but the Warriors have been pleased with his development in the G-League, and still hold optimism about his potential to contribute.

Following Golden State’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, head Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Wiseman will remain with the Warriors for the remainder of the team’s road trip. Having played their last three games on the road, Golden State still has stops in Toronto, New York, and Brooklyn before heading back home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas.

The team will reevaluate their roster after this road trip, and make a decision on Wiseman’s future around Christmas, but for now he will remain with the team. There is reason to believe that Wiseman could remain with the big club beyond this road trip if his positive play continues, but if the Warriors feel as if he would not be a major contributor once they get some pieces back, then it would make more sense for him to continue developing in the G-League.

The Warriors have a tough stretch of games coming up without superstar point guard Steph Curry, so they will need major contributions up and down their roster.

Related Articles

Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Shoulder

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game