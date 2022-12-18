Warriors Reveal Current Plan For James Wiseman

Down some key players, the Golden State Warriors recently recalled James Wiseman from the G-League. It has been a struggle for Wiseman so far at the NBA level, but the Warriors have been pleased with his development in the G-League, and still hold optimism about his potential to contribute.

Following Golden State’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, head Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Wiseman will remain with the Warriors for the remainder of the team’s road trip. Having played their last three games on the road, Golden State still has stops in Toronto, New York, and Brooklyn before heading back home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas.

