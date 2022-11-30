Warriors Rally by Wolverines in boys basketball opener | News, Sports, Jobs

WEST BEND, Iowa — The North Union Warrior boys basketball team rallied for a second-half comeback to best the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines, 50-34, during season-opening Iowa prep action Monday night.

West Bend-Mallard held a narrow 18-14 halftime advantage before North Union outscored the home team 19-11 during the third quarter and pulled away with a 17-5 scoring edge in the fourth frame.

Junior forward Danyal Fothergill netted a game-high 13 points to pace a balanced Warriors’ effort, while junior guard Preston Guerdet delivered 10 points. Junior point guard Kyan Jones and junior power forward Kody Irmiter each contributed eight points to the winning performance.

Kyan Jones also dished out a game-leading five assists, while Danyal Fothergill pocketed three steals to pace North Union’s defense.

Guerdet pulled down seven boards to top the Warriors’ rebounding effort, while teammates Teagon Fothergill and Grady Madden delivered five caroms each. Madden also scored five points, while Irmiter grabbed four rebounds.

The Warriors made 13 of 29 shots from 2-point distance for 44.8 percent, hit 3 of 14 attempts from 3-point range for 21.4 percent and sank 15 of 24 free throws for 62.5 percent.

Noah Gerber scored nine points to top the Wolverines, while Sam Fehr and Max Fehr chipped in eight and six points, respectively.

North Union (1-0) travels to Buffalo Center, Iowa, on Friday night for a 7:30 pm tipoff. West Bend-Mallard (0-1) hits the road to Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven Ayrshire on Thursday night for a rescheduled game from Tuesday night.