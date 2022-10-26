Warriors put NBA on notice after cruising past Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO — After a couple of weeks of constant questions about where their team is headed in the seasons to come, the Warriors sent a forceful reminder Tuesday that they should still be feared in this one.

Golden State celebrated its 2022 Championship with a ring ceremony and a Breezy win over the Lakers on opening night. The weeks leading up to the game were filled with speculation about the Warriors’ future. Can Draymond Green and Jordan Poole get along? Will Draymond be on the team after this season? Can the Younger players develop to serve as Contributors now as well as a bridge to the future?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button