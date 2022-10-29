Warriors News: Warriors are the NBA’s most valuable franchise

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors enjoyed a lot of success during this Dynastic run. Besides their tremendous accomplishments on the court highlighted by four NBA Championships in the past eight years, the franchise has become a household name off the court with a fanbase that spans all over the world. Because of this, the Warriors have become the league’s most valuable team worth a Massive $7 billion according to a recent Forbes article.

Via Forbes:

For the first time in more than two decades, when Forbes began Valuing National Basketball Association teams, a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers is the league’s most valuable. This year, the Golden State Warriors take the top spot, worth $7 billion, 25% more than last year. (The full list of NBA team valuations can be found here.) During the 2021-22 season, the Warriors generated the most revenue ($765 million after paying their revenue-sharing check) and the most operating income ($206 million) in NBA history as they won their fourth title in eight years and played their first full season with fans in the new Chase Center. The Warriors made league financial history by raking in $150 million from arena sponsorships and advertising, double any other team, and by pulling in more than $250 million from premium seating, by far the most in the league.

Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob bought the team for $450 million in 2010. Their value sky-rocketed since then as they are now the face of the NBA – largely thanks to the Greatness of superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

During his 14-year tenure with Golden State, Curry changed the game forever as his talented shot-making ability introduced the world to the future of modern basketball.

He reminded Dub Nation of his Greatness once again during last night’s 123-110 win against the Miami Heat. Curry sealed the game with four Threes in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with 33 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds.

The Warriors were estimated as the highest valued NBA franchise by Forbes for the first time. $7 billion. Andre Iguodala: “Steph got a piece of that?” pic.twitter.com/RrNOSop2fu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2022

Curry’s value to the Warriors can best be described the same as his shooting range: limitless. The Warriors will never be able to compensate Curry what he’s truly worth, but the impact he has made on this franchise is undeniable and makes him one of the most legendary players the league has ever seen.

After everything he has been through and everything he has accomplished, how can you not like Klay Thompson? Dub Nation will always support you Klay!