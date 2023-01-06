Warriors News: Steph Curry leads all guards in NBA All-Star fan voting

The NBA released the initial returns for fan voting in this year’s 2022-23 NBA All-Star Game on Wednesday. As usual, Dub Nation came through big time as the Golden State Warriors lead the league with six players voted in the top 10 for frontcourt players and guards in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry Headlines the Warriors’ selections with 2,715,520 votes – currently the most votes among all guards and fourth most of all players in the NBA. Andrew Wiggins has the next highest votes of any Golden State player with 1,123,898 followed by Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Poole.

Curry should be a lock to make his ninth career All-Star Game. He was playing at an MVP level for Golden State until a shoulder injury sidelined him for the past few weeks. Curry played in the All-Star game last season and was named the All-Star MVP after a record breaking 50-point performance which saw him drain 16 shots from deep three-point range.

Wiggins and Green were the other two Warriors selected to last season’s game and they once again find themselves among the top 10 in voting this season. Wiggins infamously made the All-Star starting lineup last season thanks to a huge boost from the fan vote on Twitter. This prompted the league to change the rules this season by making fans vote exclusively through the NBA app or NBA.com while limiting votes to one per day.

Regardless, Wiggins and Green have had excellent seasons so far. The only thing potentially stopping Wiggins from being an All-Star once again is an adductor injury that has kept him out since early December. As for Green, he continues to be the heartbeat of the Warriors and should be a strong candidate for not just the All-Star Game, but also Defensive Player of the Year.

Thompson makes a reappearance on this list and could potentially make his first All-Star Game since 2019. Two devastating leg injuries robbed the five-time All-Star from the annual game in previous seasons, but as of late, Thompson has caught fire and could possibly make a late push for a reserve spot.

The two new Warriors on this list are Looney and Poole. Although Looney is extremely valuable to the Warriors, he continues to be underrated in most discussions for best front court players in the league. Poole, on the other hand, continues to show flashes of his potential that earned him a four-year, $140 million contract extension this past offseason; however, he has struggled putting together consistently good performances this season.

Fan voting for the All-Star game will continue until Jan. 21. Continue voting for the Warriors here.