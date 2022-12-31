Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday’s Game

It’s Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in California.

Before the game, the team announced a roster move.

Patrick Baldwin Jr., who was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been recalled from the G League.

Via Warriors PR: “The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.”

