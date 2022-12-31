Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday’s Game

It’s Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in California.

Before the game, the team announced a roster move.

Patrick Baldwin Jr., who was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been recalled from the G League.

Via Warriors PR: “The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.”

In ten games, the 20-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest (he is averaging 8.0 minutes of playing time).

He played 13 minutes in the Warriors’ most recent game against the Utah Jazz and had 11 points, three rebounds and one steal (the Warriors won 112-107).

While Baldwin Jr. has played sparingly in the NBA, he has also played nine G League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

His averages are 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest on 43.5% shooting from the field.

At such a young age (he only played one season of college basketball for Wisconsin), he will likely need time to develop as a pro.

The Warriors come into the Matchup with the Trail Blazers as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 18-18 in their first 36 games of the season.

At home, the Warriors are very hard to beat, with a 15-2 record in 17 games hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.