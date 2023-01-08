Warriors’ Klay Thompson held out of game vs. Magic due to left knee soreness

The Golden State Warriors have had guys in and out of the lineup all season due to injury, and their game of musical players continued on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic.

The Warriors got two key Contributors back against Orlando in Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins. Iguodala made his season debut in the game, while Wiggins played in his first game in over a month after missing the previous 15 contests due to an adductor injury and then an illness. But while those players entered the lineup, another exited.

Klay Thompson was ruled out of the game shortly before tipoff due to left knee soreness. No details were provided regarding the exact source or severity of the soreness, but it’s worth noting that the left knee is the knee in which Thompson suffered a torn ACL in 2019.

Perhaps the decision to sit Thompson was just a precautionary one, as the Warriors obviously want to keep him healthy for the long haul. Thompson has been largely healthy on the season so far, as he has started in 31 of Golden State’s 40 games. Donte DiVincenzo took Thompson’s spot in the starting lineup for Golden State Saturday night.

Prior to missing the game against Orlando, Thompson had been on a hot streak. He scored over 30 points in each of his previous three games, highlighted by a 54-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 2. On the season he’s averaging 20.6 points 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per performance while shooting 38 percent from long range. His status moving forward will now be something to monitor.

The good news for the Warriors is that their other star guard, Steph Curry, is expected to return to game action next week. Curry has been sidelined since mid-December with a shoulder injury, and his return will provide a big boost for a Warriors team that managed to stay right in the thick of the playoff picture in the Western Conference despite his absence.