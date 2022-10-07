Warriors’ Klay Thompson has his mental block during the NBA offseason

SAITAMA, Japan — Klay Thompson said that his absences from the Golden State Warriors preseason games in Japan stem from a “mental block” that kept him from playing pickup basketball this summer.

Thompson Tore his Achilles playing summer ball two years ago and he’s still working to get over that hurdle. But because he didn’t play a lot this summer, the Warriors training staff told him last week he was unlikely to play in Japan, as he needed more time to ramp up before returning to the court.

“I’m a little sad because I wanted to show these fans a great time,” he said after the NBA Japan Games event on Saturday night. “But I understand we have very big goals to hit, and our training staff did such an Incredible job with me last year. I’m not going to force my hand when they literally prepared me for a Championship run.”

Head Coach Steve Kerr announced on Friday that Thompson, 32, wouldn’t play in either of the team’s preseason games against the Washington Wizards in Japan for precautionary reasons. Which was strange, because Thompson warmed up before their first game on Friday and had not been restricted in any way entering the night.

Thompson said he feels great and is excited for the upcoming season. Next week will be a “very big week” for him in terms of easing back into action as the Warriors return to San Francisco.

And how will he handle that mental block?

“I’m going to face it one day,” he said. “I look forward to playing summer basketball again.”

Thompson and Stephen Curry defeated teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody in Saturday night’s 3-point Shootout at Saitama Super Arena. They said it felt good to team up with Curry and put those younger guards in their place.

“I love shooting the basketball, especially on the same team as Steph,” Thompson said. “I’ve gone against him twice in the 3-point shootout, so it was nice to have a combination of great shooting. It was nice to Humble Jordan Poole.”

