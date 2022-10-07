Warriors’ Klay Thompson has his mental block during the NBA offseason
SAITAMA, Japan — Klay Thompson said that his absences from the Golden State Warriors preseason games in Japan stem from a “mental block” that kept him from playing pickup basketball this summer.
Thompson Tore his Achilles playing summer ball two years ago and he’s still working to get over that hurdle. But because he didn’t play a lot this summer, the Warriors training staff told him last week he was unlikely to play in Japan, as he needed more time to ramp up before returning to the court.