Warriors’ Klay Thompson ‘gets chills’ thinking about fifth NBA title

After winning his fourth NBA title in eight seasons following a remarkable return, Klay Thompson is already thinking about number five.

While it’s been nice to reflect on last season’s Championship run and how great it felt to prove any doubters wrong, the Splash Bro is ready to leave the past in the past.

“I think we are all so proud of what we accomplished last year, but that’s in the past,” Thompson said at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. “The greats stay hungry, and we all have our motivations for why we want to win another one. I mean, the guys coming back who have won it for their first time, I just know they want to experience that again.”

Even though everyone’s motivation might be different, their goal is the same.

Last year, the goal was to silence the haters. Mission accomplished.

As for the vets on the team, they’re looking at a much bigger picture.

“For me personally, and probably Steph [Curry] and Andre [Iguodala] and Draymond [Green]you think of the players who have won five championships, it’s such a short list,” Thompson said. “And to have the opportunity, just the opportunity, to be able to do that, is like so special.

“I think back to my Rookie season, and if you would have told me in 10 years I would have the opportunity to win five Championships with the Warriors, I would have laughed in your face. To be here and heading into the season healthy with this opportunity, I get chills thinking about it every day.”

To get the chance to win a fifth ring and be in the same category as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan feels surreal to Thompson, but not out of reach by any means.

RELATED: Poole’s great response regarding his ceiling Entering season

And it’s something he thinks about all the time.

“It’s kind of mindboggling to think that we have that opportunity,” Thompson said. “But we’re going to seize it, I can feel it. I can feel it.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast