Warriors’ Jordan Poole singled out in NBA’s new enforcement of carrying violations

MIAMI — The NBA sent out a memo Tuesday informing teams that referees around the league would be cracking down on carrying violations this season.

Following the Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Heat in Miami, head Coach Steve Kerr said he didn’t check his email because he was focused on the task at hand: getting his team ready to win on the road. But after Jordan Poole was called for not one, but three carrying violations in the same game, Kerr and the Warriors now know that the league isn’t messing around.

“Just seemed like there was going to be a little bit of an example made tonight, especially certain calls out in the open that really didn’t impact the game much,” Stephen Curry said.

“I was shocked because basically the whole league does it,” Kerr said. “They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced referees that it wasn’t a carry. It is a carry. What Jordan does is a carry. But the whole league’s been doing it. I guess I have to start checking my email on game days.”

This problem wasn’t just exclusive to Golden State on Tuesday night. Suns guard Chris Paul, one of the more prominent ball handlers in the game, had 27 assists with zero turnovers in two games before a referee called him for a carrying violation late in Phoenix’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The official who made the call allegedly told Paul that if he could dribble like that, he’d be in the league, too. According to a report, Paul responded “Well, we know who was never a ball handler,” which earned him a technical foul.

“If you’re going to call that, you better call it because every point guard in the NBA carries,” Draymond Green said. “A lot. Some of the best ball handlers in the NBA carry often. So it’s a point of emphasis, Let’s see it.”

There were five carrying violations called league-wide across four games on Tuesday. Four of those violations occurred in Warriors vs. Heat. Beyond Poole’s three, Miami’s Caleb Martin committed his team’s carrying violation. Green believes Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry should’ve been whistled for at least a few more.

Poole, who finished with just nine points on 3-of-10 shooting, two rebounds, two assists and five total turnovers, expressed his displeasure with the calls after the game by posting a video on his Instagram of former NBA referee Steve Javie Whistling Allen Iverson for a carry in an old game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons.

Poole’s point? There are certain ball handlers around the league who technically carry each time they put the ball on the floor. So if this is going to become a trend as the season continues, they shouldn’t single out specific players and call the game fairly.

“Yeah, just be consistent,” Curry said. “Let us know how you’re going to call it and that should be the standard every night so everybody can make adjustments. That’s how the league works year-to-year, whatever the point of emphasis is and how the game evolves. It’s only right that if you’re going to call it and be consistent, we’ll make adjustments and everybody will keep it moving.”

