Warriors’ Hairer inks to golf at Taylor | Newsun

EMMA — Westview’s Hope Haarer is relatively new to the sport of golf, having just taken up the game as a freshman. But she took to it quickly, working her way up to become the Warriors’ top player as a sophomore. She was a two-time regional qualifier.

Those efforts were rewarded on Tuesday of this week when Haarer signed a letter of intent to play college golf at Taylor University.

Haarer said she looked at several other area schools and found Taylor to be the best fit for her. She’ll be studying elementary education.

Staying relatively close to home was a plus for Taylor, Haarer said. Taylor is about two hours from Emma.

Taylor head golf Coach Lorne Oke said Haarer will be a good fit for his nationally-ranked program as well. The Trojans compete at the NAIA level in the Crossroads League and finished the fall season No. 12 in the country.

“Hope has a lot of potential,” Oke said. “She’s playing some really good golf right now. She’s a great person and student as well as a great athlete. We look for all three of those qualities. She has a lot of upside, she’ll continue to improve at the college level and we’re excited to add her to our program.”

Haarer said it’s a relief to make her college choice official. “It was one of those things where I felt it,” she said. She went on two visits to the school and nine visits overall.

“They have a really good education program as well,” Haarer said.

Haarer said she plans to use her freshman year to get acclimated to the college game and hope to compete for a varsity spot as a sophomore.

Haarer said she’ll start playing again in the spring in preparation for her college career. She’ll report to Taylor in late summer 2023.