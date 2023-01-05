Warriors GM: Injured Steph Curry Could Return Next Week

The Warriors, currently sitting at No. 9 in the Western Conference, could have their star point guard back soon.

On Wednesday, Golden State general manager Bob Myers Revealed on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru show that Steph Curry would be evaluated this weekend and could return for the Warriors’ road matchup against the Spurs next Friday, Jan. 13.

Myers’s update aligns with the team’s last statement on Dec. 24 that Curry would be re-evaluated in two weeks for his shoulder injury. Saturday would mark exactly two weeks for an update.

