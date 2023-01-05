Warriors GM: Injured Steph Curry Could Return Next Week

The Warriors, currently sitting at No. 9 in the Western Conference, could have their star point guard back soon.

On Wednesday, Golden State general manager Bob Myers Revealed on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru show that Steph Curry would be evaluated this weekend and could return for the Warriors’ road matchup against the Spurs next Friday, Jan. 13.

Myers’s update aligns with the team’s last statement on Dec. 24 that Curry would be re-evaluated in two weeks for his shoulder injury. Saturday would mark exactly two weeks for an update.

“There’s been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that,” Myers said. “He’s [Curry] been, not contact, but out there doing all this stuff, and he looks like the same guy. He’s got a sleeve on his shoulder and his arm, but that would be the plan. We’ve got to see what he looks like this weekend.”

Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in the Warriors’ 125–119 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 14. Following the loss and Curry’s injury, Golden State lost three of its next four games—including a 38-point defeat to the Knicks and a 30-point loss to the Nets.

However, the Warriors are 6–3 in their last nine matchups, including a five-game winning streak with victories against the Grizzlies, Hornets, Jazz, Trail Blazers and Hawks. Curry is averaging 30 points per game in 26 contests and shooting 50% from the field, his highest mark since his 2015-16 MVP season.