Warriors GM Bob Myers’ confident statement on NBA title repeat chances

Myers’ confident statement on Warriors’ chances to repeat Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are used to being counted out — and then proving their doubters wrong.

That’s exactly what happened last season, with Golden State securing its fourth NBA Championship in eight years after naysayer noise hounded the team for months.

And despite the highs and lows of the 2022-23 NBA season for the Warriors so far, general manager Bob Myers believes they can do it again.

“Well, the thing I said last year about this group was, Let’s let them try to win the whole thing until somebody proves them wrong or knocks them off,” Myers told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli during “Warriors Pregame Live” it’s Wednesday. “… And so it’s the same thing this year, through all the ups and downs, the rollercoaster season, it’s be healthy and Let’s see someone beat those guys.

“… I feel like we’ve got as good of a chance as anybody.”

Last season, the Warriors got off to the hottest start in the NBA before falling to a .500 record across the season’s final stretch. But their Championship core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson helped them remain “king of the court” once they got into the playoffs, Myers said — and that’s the team’s goal again this year.

“And it’s not just [Curry, Green, Thompson], it’s the whole team,” Myers said. “But we view it the same way. Because until that happens, who am I to say we’re incapable or they’re incapable? If it doesn’t happen, you can start saying those things.

“But at this point, it’s not disrespectful to the rest of the Western Conference that has some wonderful players and teams that have a great chance of winning it, too. But it’s more about us and being realistic about who we are and saying, ‘ OK, we don’t think we’re better than anybody, but we don’t think we’re worse than anybody.’ “

Even without Curry and fellow starter Andrew Wiggins in the lineup, the Warriors lost their first game since Dec. 21 is Wednesday night to the Detroit Pistons. The five-game winning streak before Golden State’s latest loss showed that no matter the circumstances, the team is able to win.

And that Mindset is one the Warriors will certainly need as they look to accomplish the most difficult feat in professional sports: winning back-to-back titles.

But like Myers said, they have as good a shot as any other team.

