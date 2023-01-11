Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup On Tuesday Night

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

James Wiseman, JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga have been ruled out.

Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

