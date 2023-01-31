Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

It’s Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are on the road to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report (and starting lineup).

The only player that will not be available is four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

NBA’s official injury report

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green on Monday.”

The Warriors come into the night in a four-way tie for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 25-24 in 49 games and have gone 5-5 in their last ten (they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

The biggest struggle for the Warriors has been their play on the road.

Away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, they have gone an abysmal 6-18 in 24 games (they are 19-6 at home).

The west has been extremely close, so the Warriors are only a half-game out of the fourth seed, but they are just 2.5 games in front of the 13th seed.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 24-25 in 49 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have been a nice surprise and look like a team who will compete for the play-in tournament.

At home, the Thunder have been solid, going 15-10 in the 25 games they have hosted in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.