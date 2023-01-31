Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

It’s Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are on the road to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report (and starting lineup).

The only player that will not be available is four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

