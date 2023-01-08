Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Magic

It’s Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins have both been upgraded to available.

Iguodala will be making his season debut, while Wiggins has missed the last 15 games.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Saturday.”

After a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Defending NBA Champions have been playing much better as of late.

Before losing 122-119 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, they had been in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Right now, the Warriors are 20-19 in 39 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and an outstanding 17-3 in 20 games at home.

Earlier this season, the Warriors lost to the Magic 130-129 on the road in Orlando, Florida.

The Magic come into the Matchup with a 14-25 record in 39 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and coming off a 123-115 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the road, the Magic are 4-13 in 17 games played outside of Orlando.