Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Magic

It’s Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins have both been upgraded to available.

Iguodala will be making his season debut, while Wiggins has missed the last 15 games.

