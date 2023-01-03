Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

It’s Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, they finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green and Steph Curry.

NBA’s official injury report

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Monday.”

The Warriors got off to a slow start to the season but have been playing much better as of late.

They come into Monday night in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Right now, the Warriors are tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.

At home, they are unbelievable, with a 16-2 record in 18 games Hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Friday night at home.

This will be their first time facing off with the Hawks during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Hawks come into the night with a 17-19 record in 36 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Hawks are 6-11 in 17 games played away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In their last game, they lost 130-121 to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at home.