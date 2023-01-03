Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

It’s Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, they finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green and Steph Curry.

NBA's official injury report

