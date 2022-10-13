Warriors Failure To Suspend Draymond Green Will Cost Them The NBA Championship: Jalen Rose

DALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being … [+] fouled by the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at American Airlines Center on January 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green after he punched teammate Jordan Poole will cost them the NBA Championship due to the internal Chaos it has caused, Jalen Rose says.

“I’m saying when you choose not to suspend him…their dynamics of that relationship will never be the same,” Rose said Wednesday on “NBA Countdown.” “And so therefore how can we coexist?”

He added: “The people that’s riding with Jordan Poole won’t forgive Draymond, and they also are going to be mad at the organization that they didn’t suspend him.”

The Defending Champion Warriors are +575 to repeat as NBA champions, tied with the Boston Celtics for the shortest odds, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Video released by TMZ showed Green violently attacking Poole last Wednesday and viciously punching him to the ground right in the middle of a team during practice.

Green later apologized to Poole and to the team before taking some time away from the Warriors. He is due to return Friday.

“Draymond apologize to the team,Golden State GM Bob Myers said. “Jordan was there in the room … as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

Head Coach Steve Kerr Revealed Thursday that after an “exhaustive process” that included “deep discussions” with players — including Poole, Green and Steph Curry — Green would be fined, not suspended.

“I am giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned that,” Kerr said.

He added: “This is the biggest crisis we have ever had since I’ve been a Coach here.”

And: “Our culture has been damaged by this incident. You have to work to repair that.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the decision not to suspend Green stemmed from a desire to have him present for the team’s “Ring Night” on opening night Tuesday against LeBron James and the Lakers.

“I’m told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night,” he said on air “…If this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there probably be a suspension. “

Green, a key member of the Warriors four Championship teams, will earn $25.8 million this season and has a $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

The Warriors will also have a huge financial commitment to their young core and if the team brings back Poole, Andrew Wiggins on an extension and Green, their Payroll luxury tax will be “almost $530 million,” ESPN’s Woj reported. They could also look to trade Green at some point.

“There are significant bills to pay in the Golden State to keep this core together,” Woj said. “And I think for Draymond Green at this stage, his options are limited looking beyond Golden State at this age to continue to be paid like he is. And so for the Warriors, they can expect to have him under contract for two more years.”