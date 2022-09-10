Warriors’ Draymond Green gets into Michigan State basketball HOF

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is well on his way to becoming a basketball Hall of Famer, but before that, Michigan State basketball is making sure they give him that Honor first.

On Friday, the Michigan State Spartans gave the Warriors forward the Ultimate Honor by inducting him into the MSU Athletic Hall of Fame. The Warriors shared a video of the celebration, showing Green taking off one cover from the university’s Hall of Fame board to unveil his name.

Draymond Green had a successful career at Michigan State that spanned four years. After all, he was the Big Ten tournament MVP and the player of the year as well. He carried that winning mentality into the NBA, as he helped transform the Warriors into the Juggernaut it is today.

Without Green, the Warriors probably wouldn’t have four titles in the last eight years.

Considering everything he has done from college to the pro level, Green definitely deserves the Hall of Fame Honor he got from Michigan State. Even better, he is far from done from completing his legacy, as he has years left to show everyone the type of player and winner he is.

When it’s all said and done, we’re pretty sure we’re going to see Green’s jersey number hanging on the rafters of Chase Arena as well. Perhaps it would be alongside Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry’s.