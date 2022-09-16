Warriors Dominate NBA’s Latest Power Rankings

NBA Writers released their official rankings on Thursday for the Western Conference, and the Golden State Warriors dominated the charts. Receiving five first-place votes out of the six writers, the Warriors are the current favorites to win the West again this year.

The LA Clippers were the only other team to receive a first-place vote, as the Consensus around the league seems to be that LA is the only challenger to Golden State this year. While other teams received mention, specifically the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns, few feel as if either team are on par with the Clippers and Warriors.

While the Clippers have a lot to prove with the return of Kawhi Leonard and the addition of John Wall, it makes sense why many feel that they are one of the league’s best teams. For the Warriors, they have certainly earned their spot atop this list, having burned through the Western Conference on their way to another title this past June.

Teams like the Clippers and Nuggets who are receiving reinforcements hope to emerge as real challengers to the Defending champs, but only time will tell if Golden State can be dethroned. Determined to repeat, and add a fifth Championship to this dynasty, Steph Curry and his Squad will be locked in from opening night until the season ends.

The Western Conference is loaded, but the NBA Writers have Golden State on top.

