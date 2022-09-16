Warriors Dominate NBA’s Latest Power Rankings

NBA Writers released their official rankings on Thursday for the Western Conference, and the Golden State Warriors dominated the charts. Receiving five first-place votes out of the six writers, the Warriors are the current favorites to win the West again this year.

The LA Clippers were the only other team to receive a first-place vote, as the Consensus around the league seems to be that LA is the only challenger to Golden State this year. While other teams received mention, specifically the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns, few feel as if either team are on par with the Clippers and Warriors.

