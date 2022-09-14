Warriors’ Curry Set to Become NBA’s Next Billion-Dollar Man

NBA Steph Curry speaks to reporters after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry is about to become the NBA’s newest billion-dollar man.

The Golden State Warriors star is reportedly on the cusp of landing a new endorsement deal with his longtime brand, Under Armour, that will pay him more than $1 billion. The deal would make Curry just the second active NBA player with a net worth in the nine-figure range.

Curry Close to Massive Deal

Curry has long been the public face of Under Armour, with the Athletic wear brand swooping in from under Nike to sign him to an endorsement deal in 2013. Bleacher Report noted in 2015 that he signed an extension through 2024 that included some equity in the company .

The company praised Curry in a press release at the time, calling him a generational talent.

“Stephen is a once-in-a-generation Talent and has unprecedented influence on the game of basketball,” Adam Peake, executive vice president of global marketing, said in the releaseS. “His work ethic, uncompromising self-belief, and commitment to the community are characteristics that make Stephen the perfect partner to ignite the growth of Under Armor in the sport of basketball and around the world.”

At the time, Curry also said he was looking for a long-term relationship with the brand.

“Under Armor has felt like family since day one,” Curry said in a press release when he signed his 2015 extension. “In the first two years of our partnership, we accomplished so much both on and off the court, and I’m looking forward to being part of the brand’s story for the rest of my playing career and beyond. Together we share a passion for making Athletes better and instilling self-belief in Athletes everywhere. The entire team has done an amazing job to develop an innovative product that performs on the court and build platforms that allow me to connect with Athletes all over the world. The best is yet to come.”

Curry is now reportedly on the verge of an even more massive deal. In a feature in Rolling Stone published on September 12, Reporter Matt Sullivan noted that Curry has “nearly locked a lifetime contract with Under Armor worth potentially more than $1 billion.”

Curry has developed a close relationship with the brand, which also supports his charitable efforts. In February’s NBA All-Star Game, Under Armor donated $1,000 for every point from Curry and an additional $3,000 for every three-pointer to the Cleveland Metro School District to support their basketball programming.

Curry Joins LeBron James as NBA’s Billionaires

Curry is now the second active player in the last few months to cross the $1 billion net-worth threshold. In June, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first active player worth $1 billion Forbes reported. The report noted that James made $121.2 million from May 2021 to May 2022, putting him over the mark to become a billionaire.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Willis noted, James has a number of business ventures including $500 million from cash and investments. He has another $90 million from Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool FC, Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox, and half of Roush Fenway Racing. The group also agreed to a $900 million purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the report added.