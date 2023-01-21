Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Details Why He’ll Continue Pushing for Shorter NBA Season

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr reiterated his stance on advocating for a Shorter NBA season on Friday after making the decision to rest several key starters heading into the second game of a back-to-back.

Kerr sat Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in Friday’s road loss to the Cavaliers after the stars played heavy minutes in Thursday’s 121–118 overtime loss to the Celtics in Boston. Thompson and Green each played 35-plus minutes while Curry and Wiggins, who each have missed substantial time due to injury, logged 40-plus minutes.

