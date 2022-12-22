Warriors cap miserable 1-5 road trip with blowout loss to Nets

BROOKLYN, NY — Jonathan Kuminga, bumped into the starting small forward spot due to a bunch of injured and ill teammates, spun into trouble on the night’s first possession in Brooklyn. His wraparound pass into traffic was intercepted. Royce O’Neale, within seven seconds, was hitting an open 3 on the other end.

Here’s the clip.

A minute later, the same scenario repeated. Kuminga, attempting to provide the Warriors some on-ball Offensive Punch with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson out, tried to take O’Neale off the dribble and pass around Nic Claxton and Kevin Durant, who had ventured away from Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

That’s a whole lot of defensive length and not a whole lot of Offensive spacing. So, no surprise, Kuminga’s pass was tipped and intercepted again. Within six seconds, Joe Harris was drilling a corner 3 on the other end.

“You can’t play defense recovering from a turnover,” Steve Kerr said. “That was the biggest issue to start the game. We were just trying too hard to create plays and getting out of control. Then they did everything. They were phenomenal.”

Here’s the clip.

The Nets scored 91 first-half points and beat the Warriors 143-113. They went 13 of 19 from 3 in the first half, 21 of 33 overall and shot 64 percent. This came a night after the Knicks popped the Warriors for 132 points and beat them by 38. They lost the two New York games by a combined 68 points to close a miserable 1-5 road trip, dragging their way back to San Francisco three games under .500 with a depleted rotation.

“Bad road trip,” Kerr said. “We are 15-18. We’re a below .500 team. Gotta figure out a way to reverse that.”

Curry was injured in the second game of the road trip. Andrew Wiggins missed all six games with an adductor strain. The Lone win came in Toronto, and the Warriors appeared to be gaining a tad bit of traction. But Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green became ill, missed both New York games and a thinned out rotation, overloaded with youth on the back end, was exposed against two of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 against the Raptors. He struggled against the Nets, making only four of his 17 shots and turning it over seven times, rushing into danger too often. They fumbled the ball out of bounds five times.

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole (4/17 FG, 7 turnovers tonight): “Really proud of his development. But the development continues. Part of that development is being guarded by the best guy. When Steph is out, Ben Simmons will be guarding Jordan. The defensive gameplan will be on (him)” pic.twitter.com/Xg7SDPFSCd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 22, 2022

Thompson made 35 percent of his shots on a cold road trip, popped up on the injury report with knee soreness a couple of times and missed the Brooklyn game, as the team continues to opt for the cautionary approach and hold him out of the second side of back-to-backs.

The momentum Kuminga had built in recent weeks slowed the last handful of games. Against the Nets, he opened with those two destructive turnovers, left a few layups short and finished 1 of 9 shooting before rolling his left ankle on the final play of the third quarter. Kuminga limped to the locker room with Rick Celebrini and was seen postgame with the ankle wrapped.

Some minor positives emerged during the second half in Brooklyn. The night before, the youth struggled against the Knicks. James Wiseman had a mistake-filled night that snowballed. Moses Moody didn’t pop in a spot start. Patrick Baldwin Jr. missed five of his six shots against the Knicks.

Wiseman still had his defensive issues against the Nets. He was dragged onto an island against Durant and Patty Mills for buckets and scored over a few times when he was too late to rotate in time to bother floaters and layups. But Wiseman was more alert offensively and, against a softer Brooklyn interior, he feasted, making eight shots in the restricted area. He added a 3 and a few other jumpers, finishing with 30 points on 12 of 14 shooting.

Baldwin entered late in the third quarter and made five 3s down the stretch. His hot shooting pulled the Warriors briefly within 18 after trailing by an astounding 40 points at halftime.

In the bigger picture, the younger layer of the Warriors roster looks unready to possess rotation roles in a winning situation. All NBA reps are helpful and these reps were more positive than the Knicks game. So that’s a baby step. But the Warriors need their Veteran bodies back to be consistently competitive.

Wiggins appears the closest to a return. Kerr hinted at Wiggins almost playing towards the end of this road trip, but the training staff opted to give his adductor strain a few extra days of recovery. They could be back on Christmas against the Grizzlies to start the homestand.

There’s no firm sense on the timetable for DiVincenzo or JaMychal Green. Green is in health and safety protocols while DiVincenzo isn’t, lining DiVincenzo up for an easier path back to the court. If those two, Wiggins and Thompson can get back, this is the theoretical nine-man rotation for the upcoming eight-game homestand: Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney starting and DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Green and Moody coming off the bench. Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb are also plug-in options.

That group is facing what feels like a Pivotal point of the schedule for the Warriors. They’re 15-18, 11th in the West, but still only three games out of the sixth spot in a muddled conference. They’re trying to tread water without Curry and perhaps motivate the front office to add around the edges before the deadline. To do that, a decent showing during this eight-game homestand is key. These are the opponents: Grizzlies, Hornets, Jazz, Blazers, Hawks, Pistons, Magic and Suns.

“We’ve got to turn things around. The good thing is the standings are pretty bunched up in the West. Despite our record, we are not in dire straights. We need to get solid. We need to get some guys healthy and start playing better, build some momentum.”

(Photo of Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)