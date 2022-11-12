Warriors can win NBA title despite not being ‘best’ team, Draymond Green says

Even after winning the 2022 NBA Finals, Draymond Green had a modest opinion on the Warriors heading into the 2022-23 season.

Talking with Pierce Simpson is the first episode of “Unfiltered with Complex Sports,” Green explained how he compared Golden State to other teams before the season started.

“Well, I don’t think we’re the undeniable best team,” Green responded when asked if the Warriors were in a class of their own. “Not at all, I don’t think that.”

While the Warriors’ defensive ace doesn’t believe they are the best team in the league, Green was extremely confident in their ability to reach the NBA mountaintop.

“But I do think Golden State is going to win a Championship again,” Green proclaimed. “Whether we’re the best team or not, who gives a damn, I don’t know — I don’t know if we were the best team last year.

“But we’re going to win.”

It’s important to note that Green told Simpson this before the start of the season when the roster was still taking shape.

Since then, the Warriors have struggled in their quest to repeat as NBA champions, currently tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 11th seed in the Western Conference at 5-7.

Winners of back-to-back games after losing five straight, Golden State has a steep climb ahead if it wants to challenge for a top-four seed in the West in order to get home-court advantage in the playoffs.

However, as long as Steph Curry is playing and dropping 40-plus points every night as he did against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, the Warriors are never to be counted out.

With a scorching-hot Curry leading the offense, a focused Green anchoring the defense, and Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole rounding into shape, Golden State is still a tough matchup despite some weak spots on the roster.

