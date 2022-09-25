Warriors, Bucks sit on top as training camp begins

In the first edition of our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings, the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks begin on top as training camps open.

The start of training camps is here and, officially, the start of the 2022-23 NBA season has arrived. Pre-season games begin in the next few days and the start of the regular season is a few weeks away. The NBA offseason is over and we’ve officially made it to real basketball!

Even though the transaction is largely what drives NBA intrigue, there’s just something about media day, the first practices, and training camp that gets me out of bed. And hopefully for you too.

The initial NBA Power Ranking

When it came to outlining the initial edition of our NBA Power Rankings, I went with certainty above expectation mostly. There are a few teams that improved drastically over the offseason, but there are some certainties that we know this season. And those are generally easier to rely on than potential.

And that’s how we’ll begin until we actually see teams play basketball games. The Defending Champion Golden State Warriors will be looking to defend their crown while a collection of other contenders will be looking to tear them down.

Let’s dive into our training camp edition of our NBA Power Rankings.