Warriors’ Bob Myers is expiring contract without new deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — architect of four NBA Championships in the past eight years — is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal, sources told ESPN.

Golden State ownership and Myers — a two-time NBA Executive of the Year — have had conversations on a new contract, but those talks appear to be on hiatus, sources said.

Myers’ contract is believed to expire at the end of June, sources said.

“My entire focus is on the season and the team,” Myers told ESPN on Saturday, declining to discuss his status further.

“We love Bob and hope he is here for a long time,” Golden State owner and CEO Joe Lacob told ESPN on Saturday.

The Warriors have also broached the concept of an extension with four-time Championship Coach Steve Kerr, who has two years left on his contract, sources said. Unlike with Myers, the time left on Kerr’s contract does offer the organization less pressure to get a deal done in the short term.

Golden State, facing difficult roster decisions amid an anticipated $500 million Payroll and luxury tax bill next season, now has the added pressure to secure Myers, one of professional sports’ most accomplished and highly regarded team executives.

Myers, a Bay Area native, has maintained strong working relationships with all the key organizational members — including Lacob, Kerr and star players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

While there are still several months for the sides to reach an agreement, Myers’ status without a new deal is somewhat unique in the marketplace. Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri — another championship-level executive — did have his contract come down to the final weeks before reaching a new deal in 2021.

Myers was hired as an Assistant GM in 2011, promoted to GM in 2012, and outside of Curry’s arrival predating his own, has overseen the drafts, trades and free agent signings that have sculpted one of the league’s modern dynasties.

Kerr is under contract through the 2023-2024 season, but several of his peers — including Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins and Chicago’s Billy Donovan — have agreed on extensions in recent months in similar contractual circumstances.