Warriors are NBA’s most valuable franchise at $7B, ahead of Knicks, Lakers

For the first time since Forbes began Valuing NBA franchises, the Warriors are ranked at the top of the list.

Golden State, owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, was estimated to be worth an even $7 billion by Forbes, ahead of the New York Knicks (6.1 billion), Los Angeles Lakers (5.9 billion) and Chicago Bulls (4.1 billion).

Before this year, only the Lakers and Knicks had occupied the top spot.

All of the other 26 Franchises were valued at $4 billion or less, with the average NBA team being worth $2.86 billion and the New Orleans Pelicans ranking last at $1.6 billion.

During their run to their fourth Championship in eight years in the 2021-22 season, the Warriors generated the most revenue ($765 million) and had the highest operating income ($206 million) in NBA history. The franchise saw a 25 percent increase in value compared to last year.

That year-over-year change was tied for the fifth-largest increase in the league, behind the Phoenix Suns (50 percent), Washington Wizards (30 percent), Miami Heat (30 percent) and Philadelphia 76ers (29 percent).

Lacob and Guber purchased the Warriors in 2010 for $450 million. Since then, the team has won four championships, moved from Oracle Arena in Oakland to Chase Center in San Francisco.

And now, the ownership group is heading the highest-valued NBA franchise.

