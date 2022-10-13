Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reveals lofty goal for 2022-23 NBA season

After winning his first NBA Championship with the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins is hungry for more.

In speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, the 27-year-old revealed his goals heading into the 2022-23 season.

“Same thing,” Wiggins told Burke. “Other than what happened last season, I would love to run it back and do it again.”

Oftentimes when players win a championship, the hunger to win even more grows. For Wiggins, that makes sense considering he claimed to have had the “best summer” of his life after playing an integral role in helping the Warriors vanquish the Boston Celtics in six games.

What’s more, Wiggins shared his personal goal for next season.

“I would love to be on one of the All-Defensive teams,” Wiggins explained to Burke. “I feel like that would be great, I’m going to strive for [that].”

Warriors fans have to be happy knowing Wiggins is putting more focus on his defense this upcoming season. Known primarily as a confident shooter earlier in his career, the 6-foot-8 Wiggins became the Warriors’ go-to stopper by utilizing his size and athleticism.

Throughout Golden State’s run, Wiggins frequently defended the opponent’s best player, from Luka Dončić to Jayson Tatum and others. Although he could score at will, Wiggins did not need to have as many touches on an offense revolving around Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

With a renewed focus on the other end of the floor, and by rounding out his game, Wiggins made his first NBA All-Star team in 2022. Wiggins even had said that he took it personally when he wasn’t given a single All- Defensive Team voted at the end of the season and used it as fuel throughout the Warriors’ playoff run.

As the new season rapidly approaches, Wiggins is expected to up his game in all facets.

Should he continue to ascend and reach where he and the Warriors’ coaching staff want him to be, fans have to be hopeful of their chances to repeat.

