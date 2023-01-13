Warriors’ Andre Iguodala Fined $25K By NBA

The NBA has finished Warriors reserve forward Andre Iguodala $25K, the league announced in a press release (Twitter link).

After being whistled for a technical and ejected from Golden State’s eventual 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP was penalized “for directing inappropriate language” at referees. He also subsequently threw the game ball into the stands at Chase Center, the Warriors’ home court.

The contest vs. Phoenix marked just Iguodala’s second game of the 2022/23 season so far. He had missed most of the first half of the year with a hip injury. The 39-year-old is averaging 12.5 MPG through the two contests this year, along with 1.0 PPG, 1.5 RPG, and 2.0 APG.

Iguodala is currently in his 19th NBA season and eighth non-consecutive season with Golden State. The 38-year-old was a critical on-court contributor for his first three Championships with the team, in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Although less impactful on the Hardwood in 2021/22, he nevertheless proved to be a valuable Locker room leader for his fourth Warriors title this past summer.

During the 2022 offseason, Iguodala inked a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal to play for one final NBA season with the Warriors. It’s been something of a Rocky start so far, not just for Iguodala but for the team at large. Weathering long-term injuries to starters Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry for much of the season’s first half, Golden State is just 20-21 thus far.