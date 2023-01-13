Warriors’ Andre Iguodala fined $25K by NBA for language, tossing ball in stands

The NBA has fined Warriors Veteran Andre Iguodala $25,000 after his ejection from Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced.

The Golden State forward was charged a hefty sum Thursday for “directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the ball into the Spectator stands” during the fourth quarter of his team’s 125-113 loss at Chase Center.

With four and a half minutes left in the game, Iguodala was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct and was seen tossing the basketball into the crowd a few moments beforehand. Warriors guard Jordan Poole argued his teammate’s case on the floor but to no avail.

The NBA said Iguodala made the “inappropriate” comments after he was assessed a technical foul and ejected for throwing the ball into the stands.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time Iguodala has been ejected from a game after a ball went into the crowd. In 2018, officials tossed him for “throwing the ball into the stands with force” during a Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game when Iguodala attempted a half-court heave at the buzzer.

He was fined $25,000 then, too.

The loss to the Suns marked Iguodala’s second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, and his Wallet certainly felt the start to his campaign.

