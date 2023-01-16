Warriors And Wizards Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are facing off in Washington, DC

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Devon Dotson and Isaiah Todd.

NBA's official injury report

