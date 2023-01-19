Warriors And Celtics Injury Reports

It’s Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

The last time the two teams played in Boston, the Warriors won Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

For Thursday’s game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Andre Iguodala.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button