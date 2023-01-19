Warriors And Celtics Injury Reports

It’s Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

The last time the two teams played in Boston, the Warriors won Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

For Thursday’s game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Andre Iguodala.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Mfiondu Kabengele, Danilo Gallinari and JD Davison.

2020 NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown has missed the last three games and is currently listed as questionable due to an adductor injury.

NBA’s official injury report

The Warriors enter the night with a 22-22 record in 44 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 5-17 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 33-12 record in 45 games.

They are 4.0 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are the second seed.

The Celtics are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, they are 17-5 in 22 games Hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Celtics 123-107 (at the Chase Center in San Francisco), and Klay Thompson led the way with 37 points.