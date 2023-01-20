Warriors And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Danilo Gallinari, while JD Davison, Mfiondu Kabengele and Jaylen Brown have been upgraded to available.

